Call for bands for 2024 concerts

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Rochester Public Music (RPM) is seeking applications from area bands interested in performing as opening acts for the 2024 Down by the Riverside concerts or the forWARD Park Concerts. This is a paid performance opportunity and all submissions will be considered for either concert series. The deadline to apply is March 15, 2024. Bands selected will be contacted after April 1, 2024.

Avital Rabinowitz is the Director of Rochester Public Music and spoke about the concerts series on Midwest Access Thursday.

If you would like more information you can contact the website here.

