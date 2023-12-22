13-year-old Winona girl admits to creating threatening messages towards Winona Schools Friday

Winona Area High School
Winona Area High School(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A 13-year-old Winona girl admitted she created and distributed threatening messages on social media towards Winona Middle and High Schools Friday.

Winona Police was notified at 5 a.m. of several messages circulating online, threatening to “shoot up” the two schools.

The messages were being circulated among students and reported to parents before police were notified.

Investigators were able to figure out the origins of the messages and went to the Winona residence where the girl and her guardian lived around 11 a.m. Friday morning.

After the girl admitted to police she created and circulated the messages, charges of terroristic threats will be referred to the Winona County Attorney’s Office.

No firearms were found in the girl’s home and Winona Police have concluded the threats to not be credible.

