Rochester project receives millions in funds to provide affordable housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester housing project is getting a big financial boost.

The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency announced it will be providing $5.6 million to Three Rivers Community Action and Bear Creek Development Center. This funding will be used towards the Restoration Glen Housing Development project, which will provide 48 affordable rental homes to the community.

“We we’re thrilled it’s really competitive, were always on pins and needles to hear if we were awarded funding or not,” Three Rivers Community Action executive director Jenny Larson said.

This project is an expansion of the affordable home community that was developed from the former Crossroads Bible college campus. The focus for these new units is to provide housing for families. The executives of Bear Creek Development Center say this project will be a benefit to solving a larger problem facing the area.

“Locally we need about fifteen or sixteen thousand more units of housing by 2030 and about a third of those need to be affordable and at 5,000 units in the next six or seven years we’re not even close to meeting that demand,” Bear Creek Development Center executive director Jeff Urban said. “So, adding nearly 50 units and not just 50 units, a number of those units are actually for larger families is a huge benefit.”

In addition to the $5 million from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, the executive directors of Three Rivers and Bear Creek say the project got an addition $570,000 from the Coalition for Rochester area housing and $169,000 of tax increment money from the city of Rochester.

