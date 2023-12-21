Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects

Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester red kettle suspects(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department has released photos of two people suspected of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from Apache Mall Monday.

The photos show a white woman in a white coat and a white hat, and a white man in a black hooded coat and hat.

The Salvation Army said security footage shows the couple approaching the kettle near the Apache Mall JC Penney entrance when no one was there.

Apache Mall security and Rochester Police are investigating. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department 507-328-6800.

