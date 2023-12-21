Rochester hotel shuttle spreading Christmas joy through holiday-themed rides

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester hotel is making its shuttle ride a bit jollier this holiday season.

Centerstone Plaza Hotel has completely decked out its free downtown shuttle service for its guests in Christmas theme.

There’s tinsel, window stickers and Christmas music along with Santa hats draped over each seat.

It started back shuttle driver Matt Breitigan had the idea to use some of the leftover Christmas decorations for the shuttle.

Breitigan says it has been a hit with the guests, the majority of whom are in Rochester getting care at Mayo Clinic.

“I know a lot of people are away from home for the holidays and so we were just trying to be a little bit more festive and make their lives a little bit brighter for weather here at the Mayo Clinic,” he said.

The Christmas themed rides will continue until Christmas Day and it will be back next year.

