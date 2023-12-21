Record-breaking warmth and rain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm December temperatures will continue into the holiday weekend. We could see several record highs over the weekend.

Late-season Warmth (KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Record highs will be possible on all three days. Saturday and Sunday will be our best chances of setting daytime record highs. Highs on Christmas will fall just shy of setting a record.

Precip forecast (KTTC)

A strong weather-maker will impact the region on Christmas Eve and Christmas. This system will bring rainfall to the region instead of snowfall because of the warm temperatures. Rainfall amounts could be impressive with this system.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 1-2″ across SE MN and NE IA. Some locations in eastern Iowa could see up to 2-3″ of rain in some isolated areas.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

