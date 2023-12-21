ONE YEAR LATER: Spring Grove community works to rebuild downtown after fire.

SPRING GROVE, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday marks one year since tragedy struck the small town of Spring Grove. A fire broke out in the apartments above the downtown hardware store. 11 people were displaced and what used to be a booming business is no longer.

Spring Grove may never know the cause of the tragic fire, but the town is moving forward. City administrator Jana Elton said not a single day goes by where the community hasn’t worked on rebuilding the hardware store.

The page came in midafternoon on December 22 to the Spring Grove Fire Department. One of the department’s worst nightmares came true.

“It was one of those nights that--it happened--and you never forget it,” fire chief Trent Turner said.

A fire ravaged through downtown and temperatures below zero didn’t help as crucial equipment failed according to Turner.

“The ‘what if’ question got answered that night,” Turner said. “What if there is ever a fire downtown, what do we do? Being on main street like it is, the buildings are all so close to each other.”

Turner explained the loss was hard for the department. The loss of the True Value Hardware store was also difficult for the rest of Spring Grove.

“You never realize how often you visit your local hardware store until it’s gone, and many businesses stopped in daily, they don’t have that option anymore,” Elton said.

Elton said the community has turned a bad thing into something good.

“Since the fire last year there have been a ton of people before the scenes working together to try and figure out a way to rebuild our downtown. We found ourselves up at the state capital to help the cleanup process down here which is still underway. We have state funding to help our developers try and redevelop this area,” Elton explained.

The new investor Howard Deters actually has ties to the original investor of the old hardware store. He, along with others part of the Spring Grove Real Estate Investment Fund plan to rebuild a hardware store with apartments above.

“Right now, the toughest part is trying to put the financials together, the projects that would make it work,” Deters said.

While there is still much work to be done and no timeline in place, the city plans on tearing down the surrounding buildings that suffered damage. Turner also explained the fire has made all of the surrounding departments work better together.

