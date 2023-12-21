Olmsted-Rochester K9 Foundation donations

Olmsted County-Rochester K9s
Olmsted County-Rochester K9s(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Dec. 21, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Olmsted-Rochester Law Enforcement K-9 Foundation is a tax-exempt non-profit corporation created for charitable purposes. The foundation was founded in 2014 to support the Olmsted County Sheriff and Rochester Police Department K-9 Units.

Donations help pay for things like K-9 housing expenses, training for the handler and K-9, training equipment, travel expenses for attending national certification events, care costs associated with retired K-9s, the purchase of K-9 dogs for the departments and much more.

Tamara Dumuth is the Treasurer for the foundation and was a guest on Midwest Access as well as members of law enforcement and their K9s.

