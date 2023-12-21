Incredibly mild days are ahead through Christmas with some rain

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a few days of bright sunshine, clouds have taken over and it looks like they’ll be here for several more days. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will remain mild today with afternoon readings in the low 40s. A slight southeast breeze will keep wind chill values in the upper 20s and low 30s for the most part.

As a weak storm system approaches from the southwest tonight, a few spots of drizzle will be possible with areas of fog developing later in the night. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light southeast winds.

Friday will be a cloudy day with a chance for a few isolated rain showers in the area. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid and upper 40s with a light south breeze.

The weekend will be even warmer, likely featuring near-record temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few breaks of sunshine, and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with light winds. Christmas Eve Sunday will likely be the warmest, but also the wettest day of the week. Expect periods of rain throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 50s, and a gusty southeast breeze. The morning lows will also likely be warm enough to set new records as well. Expect readings in the upper 30s and low 40s until Christmas Day morning.

Thick clouds and light rain showers will hang around for Christmas Day Monday. Expect isolated rain showers with brisk northeast winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

After a breezy and mild Tuesday that will feature isolated rain showers behind the departing holiday weekend storm system, we’ll begin to see sunshine return to the area on Wednesday and there will be increasing sunshine for the latter part of the week and the following weekend. High temperatures will cool from the low 40s to hte mid and upper 30s for the final few days of 2023.

