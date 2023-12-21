Governor Tim Walz appoints former Olmsted County veterans leader as Commissioner of Veterans Affairs

Brad Lindsay
Brad Lindsay(MN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz announced the appointment of Brad Lindsay as Commissioner of Veterans Affairs Wednesday. Lindsay has been serving the post in a temporary capacity since September.

Lindsay previously served as the Olmsted County veterans services officer for six years.

However, since 2014, Lindsay has served as the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Commissioner of Programs and Services. Prior to that role, he was MDVA’s senior director of programs and services. He was also the president of the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

“As a U.S. Army veteran with extensive experience serving Minnesota’s veterans and their families, I’m proud to appoint Brad Lindsay to this important role, said Governor Walz, in a statement. “As a veterans affairs leader, he has worked tirelessly to end veteran homelessness, strengthen our veterans homes and cemeteries, and connect Minnesota’s veterans to the services and benefits they have earned.”

