Gift of Life celebrating their 40th Anniversary year with a New Year’s Eve Ball

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mary Wilder from Gift of Life Transplant House, talks about their big anniversary all on Dec 31.

The night will be filled with live entertainment and dancing, hors d’oeuvre, complimentary champagne toast, and more!

You won’t want to miss out on this fun night of celebrating 40 years of hope and healing.

For more information on Gift of Life click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.