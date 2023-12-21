Gift of Life celebrating their 40th Anniversary year with a New Year’s Eve Ball

Gift of Life New Year's Eve Party
Gift of Life New Year's Eve Party(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mary Wilder from Gift of Life Transplant House, talks about their big anniversary all on Dec 31.

The night will be filled with live entertainment and dancing, hors d’oeuvre, complimentary champagne toast, and more!

You won’t want to miss out on this fun night of celebrating 40 years of hope and healing.

For more information on Gift of Life click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Mayo Clinic donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools
Iowa arrest for Michigan murder
UPDATE: Two arrested in Clear Lake after alleged involvement in Michigan murder
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Rochester STEM Academy sign
Rochester STEM Academy, Math and Science Academy file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Donald Trump
Donald Trump to rally in Mason City on January 5
Austin Utilities
Austin Utilities Board approves rate raises for 2024
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects
DEED November employment data conference Thursday
DEED November employment data conference Thursday