Former Rochester city employee sentenced for putting camera in bathroom

(Source: MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A former employee of Rochester has been sentenced for interference with privacy after a camera was found inside the staff bathroom of the Rochester Public Library.

Todd Christian Lund, 66, of Rushford pleaded guilty to placing the camera in October when he was charged with a gross misdemeanor. Lund was sentenced to supervised probation under Olmsted County for two years.

He cannot attend the Rochester Public Library and must complete mental health and psychological-sexual evaluations. Lund must also provide letters of apology to his victims and the library staff.

