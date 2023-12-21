Donald Trump to rally in Mason City on January 5

Donald Trump
Donald Trump
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The former president is making his return to north Iowa.

According to his campaign website he will be at the North Iowa Events Center at 7:30 on the night of January 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. He will be coming from Sioux Center, Iowa where he has an event scheduled at 4 p.m. Tickets are needed to attend the Mason City rally, you can find them here.

Trump’s campaign visits to Mason City will come 10 days before the caucuses.

The address is: 3700 4th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
Mayo Clinic donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools
Iowa arrest for Michigan murder
UPDATE: Two arrested in Clear Lake after alleged involvement in Michigan murder
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Rochester STEM Academy sign
Rochester STEM Academy, Math and Science Academy file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Austin Utilities
Austin Utilities Board approves rate raises for 2024
Rochester red kettle suspects
Rochester police release photos of stolen red kettle suspects
DEED November employment data conference Thursday
DEED November employment data conference Thursday
Rochester hotel shuttle spreading Christmas joy through holiday-themed rides
Rochester hotel shuttle spreading Christmas joy through holiday-themed rides