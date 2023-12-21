Donald Trump to rally in Mason City on January 5
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The former president is making his return to north Iowa.
According to his campaign website he will be at the North Iowa Events Center at 7:30 on the night of January 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. He will be coming from Sioux Center, Iowa where he has an event scheduled at 4 p.m. Tickets are needed to attend the Mason City rally, you can find them here.
Trump’s campaign visits to Mason City will come 10 days before the caucuses.
The address is: 3700 4th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401
