Donald Trump to rally in Mason City on January 5

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The former president is making his return to north Iowa.

According to his campaign website he will be at the North Iowa Events Center at 7:30 on the night of January 5. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. He will be coming from Sioux Center, Iowa where he has an event scheduled at 4 p.m. Tickets are needed to attend the Mason City rally, you can find them here.

Trump’s campaign visits to Mason City will come 10 days before the caucuses.

The address is: 3700 4th Street SW, Mason City, IA 50401

