DEED November employment data conference Thursday

Minnesota (KTTC) –The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will hold a virtual news conference to go over November’s employment numbers.

Happening Thursday, the department will take a look at Minnesota’s employment status while heading into a holiday season where some businesses have more seasonal hires.

That news conference is planned for 10 a.m.

A recording of the press conference will be made available afterward on the Media Resources page of the DEED website and on the DEED YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.