DEED November employment data conference Thursday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Minnesota (KTTC) –The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will hold a virtual news conference to go over November’s employment numbers.

Happening Thursday, the department will take a look at Minnesota’s employment status while heading into a holiday season where some businesses have more seasonal hires.

That news conference is planned for 10 a.m.

A recording of the press conference will be made available afterward on the Media Resources page of the DEED website and on the DEED YouTube page.

