Christmas concert with Hometown Opera Company

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Hometown Opera Company is a group of singers that create and perform opera and classical musical project for all audiences to enjoy. On Friday Dec. 22, the singers will perform at the Historic Chateau Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The concert features an array of singers who live in and around the Rochester area and regularly perform. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show and $7 for students.

Stefanie Tranchida and Josh Maricle-Roberts represent the Hometown Opera Company and were special guests on Midwest Access Wednesday.

If you would like more information and to purchase tickets you can visit the website here.

