Austin Utilities Board approves rate raises for 2024

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Electric and water rates for Austin Utilities (AU) customers will be going up in 2024.

The Utilities Board of Commissioners approved a 2-4% increase for electricity and a 4.5% increase for water rates.

AU says average customers will see an increase of $1.78 per month while small to mid-sized business customers can expect to see an increase of $3.58 per month. The company says the 2-4% increase is caused by wholesale market prices, transmission costs, and substation capital improvements scheduled for 2024.

Meanwhile for water, the average residential water customer will see a bill increase of $1.20 while small to mid-sized business customers can expect to see monthly water increases in the range of $3.40 to $28.80 depending on the size of their meter and usage. Water rate increases are being driven by investment upgrades in the distribution system.

AU says reasons behind these increases include rising wholesale energy costs, increasing operational costs, and the continued need to upgrade aging utility infrastructure.

Gas rates will stay the same for 2024, however. AU says rates will be similar for 2023.

“A rate study will be performed in 2024 by a third-party firm,” said General Manager MArk Nibaur. “The rate study helps us plan for future revenue needs and prioritize investments in infrastructure and technology while considering customer affordability.”

Sewer and storm water fees are controlled by the City of Austin.

