Winter Solstice Yoga at the Chateau Theatre
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –'Release the Dark, Receive the Light’ is the theme for a Winter Solstice Yoga event taking place at the Chateau Theatre on Dec. 21. The event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature an evening of yoga, meditation, herbal tea and music from singer-songwriter Hannah Lou Woods. The 90-minute class is $35 and led by yoga and meditation instructor Allison Roe. Hannah and Alison were guests on Midwest Access Wednesday to talk more about the event and give a special performance.
If you would like more information about this event, you can visit the website here.
