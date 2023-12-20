Warm and rainy Christmas

Highs in the 40s and 50s ahead
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are tracking a weather-maker on the way for the holiday weekend, we’re just not tracking snow this Christmas.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

A couple of stray showers will be possible on Friday with the main weather system moving into the region late Christmas Eve into Christmas. Temperatures should stay in the 40s and lower 50s making our main precip type rain. Rainfall amounts could reach near 1-2″ Sunday through Tuesday.

Countdown to Christmas
Countdown to Christmas(KTTC)

With temperatures potentially reaching record highs over the holiday, our chances of a “White Christmas” are now at ZERO. This will now be the second brown Christmas since 2020 and the 20th one of all.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

The record high on Christmas Eve is 41 degrees and 50 degrees on Christmas. The forecast calls for highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s on both those days meaning record-high temperatures will be possible. Highs will stay in the 40s into the middle of next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

