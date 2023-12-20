University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics asking for more blood donations

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is asking people to give the gift of blood this Holiday season.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, one out of every seven hospital visitors needs blood, but donations can be slower during the winter months.

“We really rely on a steady stream of donors all winter long,” Kerry DuBay, supervisor for the DeGowin Blood Center, said.

Because of holiday schedules and harsh weather, The DeGowin Blood Center says the number of donations slows down this time of year. UIHC says one in seven hospital visitors needs blood.

The DeGowin Blood Center is hosting a special Holiday blood drive this weekend, to encourage more donations. It will take place Saturday, Dec. 23 from 7 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations made to the DeGowin center tends to have a local impact. The center provides 27,000 blood products to patients at UIHC as well as the Stead Family Children’s Hospital each year.

“So everything that we collect stays here in Iowa City,” DuBay said.

To confirm eligibility, donors are required to pass a health screening upon visiting for their appointment.

The hospital is especially looking for group O whole blood.

People as young as 16 years old can donate as long as they have parental permission.

The DeGowin Center does take walk-ins, but for staffing purposes, making an appointment is preferred.

