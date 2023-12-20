Two arrested in Clear Lake after alleged involvement in Michigan homicide

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (KTTC) – Two people were arrested at a gas station in Clear Lake, Iowa after the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) in Michigan contacted Clear Lake Police about the two’s involvement in a homicide.

Margaret Anne Rose Kempainen, 50, and Jacob Alan Charles Kempainen, 20, both of Hartland, Wisconsin, are facing charges of one count of homicide each.

HCSO contacted Clear Lake PD on Tuesday after 6 p.m. requesting assistance with the investigation as both suspects were armed and dangerous while in the Clear Lake area.

Officers arrested the two about a half-hour later with no incident.

Both suspects are currently in jail at the Cerro Gordo County Jail awaiting extradition to Houghton County, Michigan.

