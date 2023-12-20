Temperatures return to the 40s this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw mild temperatures in the 30s return to the region today and milder weather is in store for the remainder of the week. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear as the winds lighten out of the south to 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low 20s.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Temperatures climb well above average by Wednesday, reaching the low 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. This will likely be the best day to get outside cloud cover and the wind returns Thursday.

Record-breaking heat (KTTC)

By the weekend, temperatures will soar into the upper 40s and even low 50s in northern Iowa. Temperatures in the coming days will range about 15 to 25 degrees above normal. We could even see record-breaking warmth on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker is set to impact the Upper Midwest just in time for Christmas, arriving Sunday. If we were not forecasted to have 40-degree temperatures, we would get snow. Instead, our main precipitation type with this particular system will be rain.

Last Christmas Rainfall (KTTC)

The last time Rochester received rainfall on Christmas Eve was back in 1982 and on Christmas Day was in 2019.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

