Salvation Army Red Kettle stolen from Apache Mall Monday evening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Salvation Army said one of its Red Kettles was stolen from JCPenney at Apache Mall in Rochester.

The incident happened Monday evening, and according to Salvation Army, a man and woman were seen on security footage taking the bucket while no one was around it. The Salvation Army says the two were “able to overcome security measures” to take it.

An investigation is underway by the Rochester Police Department (RPD) and mall security has been notified.

“We haven’t had a full-sized red kettle stolen in Rochester in years,” said Corps Officer for Business at the Rochester Salvation Army Major Cornell Voeller. “But we are especially glad that no one was adversely affected, and we can move forward with our Christmas campaign with hopes of meeting our kettle goal by year’s end. The people we serve are in severe need, and the funds we raise from the red kettles are critical to our operating budget in order to meet those needs.”

This weekend, December 22 and 23 is Mayo Clinic’s $100,000 Red Kettle Match, where the clinic will match all funds donated up to $100,000.

“We are hopeful that the bellringing effort brings in $350,000 of our $1.1 Million overall goal. Clearly, the Red Kettles and bells are a significant part of our fundraising efforts,” said Voeller.

