Salvation Army hopeful last-minute donations will help reach goal

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, December 23 marks the final day of the 2023 Red Kettle Campaign in Olmsted County.

As of Tuesday, December 19, the Rochester Salvation Army says its raised more than $172,000 of its $350,000 fundraising goal.

To help reach its end goal, the Salvation Army is continuing its partnership with Mayo Clinic for a donation match event. Mayo Clinic will match all donations, dropped in kettles or pledged online, during the two-day fundraising initiative.

“What it is, is you have a gradual increase in kettle income until you get to the very end and right now, we’re at that point where we’re having the Mayo match on the 23rd, so this coming weekend,” explained Rebecca Snapp, director of community engagement for the Salvation Army. “That’s going to be the big push to get us to that kettle goal.”

The Salvation Army stressed the continued need for its community services.

“And if you think about half to a third of all the income, we need to operate all of those programs being jeopardized by a campaign goal not being reached, that’s how much this means,” Snapp added. “We’re talking about thousands of people that come through our doors every year, and what we really want to make sure of, with all of this fundraising, is that we have the resources we need to help as many people as we possibly can who come to us for help.”

The Mayo Clinic match event is Friday, December 22 and Saturday December 23, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

