RPS donation part of larger Mayo Clinic donation to communities it serves

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic is donating $22 million into communities it serves to “address pressing needs related to housing, food insecurity, access to healthcare, and safe places for learning and youth enrichment,” according to the clinic.

$14.25 million of that donation total is staying in Rochester to “promote excellence in public schools and address housing challenges in the community.”

It was announced Wednesday morning Mayo Clinic is gifting Rochester Public Schools $10 million to help ease budget constraints and implement a revised Attendance Options Redesign plan.

The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing will receive $4 million to address affordable housing needs in Olmsted County. Mayo helped establish the coalition.

Mayo is also donating money to organizations that serve vulnerable people, including those experiencing homelessness. Donations to The Landing MN and Mayo’s Match Drive with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign will also take place. Mayo will match any donation to the Red Kettle campaign on December 22 and 23 up to $100,000.

The clinic is also investing $900,000 in organizations helping people in both Minnesota and Wisconsin in communities with Mayo Clinic Health System facilities.

In Southeast Minnesota, donations will be made to the Mower County Hometown Food Security Project, the Freeborn County Backpack Program and emergency funding for transitional housing in Steele County.

“These organizations are working every day to make our communities stronger by addressing the most pressing needs,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “As communities are strengthened, lives are transformed.”

Mayo said the organizations were chosen based on need in the community, how the organizations’ work aligns with Mayo’s mission and the history of collaboration with Mayo.

“To improve lives, we must recognize the dynamics and needs that people experience each day,” says Christina Zorn, chief administrative officer, Mayo Clinic. “As we allocated our investment, we sought out collaborators that understand the communities we serve because they’re a part of them. We believe that’s the most effective way to reach the most people.”

Remaining funds will be donated in Southwest Minnesota, Wisconsin, Jacksonville, Phoenix and Scottsdale.

