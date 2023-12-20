Rochesterfest 2024 chairperson, button contest announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Seven months from one of its biggest events, the city of Rochester is already preparing.

For the 41st annual Rochesterfest, the city has selected Dr. Ashok Patel to be the events chairperson. Patel first came to Rochester in 1987 and has spent the past 30 years working in the community with various organizations, including Zumbro Valley Medical Society and Rochester Salvation Army among others.

For 2024, Patel came up with the theme of “Live your Dream” as a way to show visitors and residents that they can achieve their dreams in Rochester.

“It’s an honor and really you don’t do it alone this is a team beyond just the board or just the planners, we really hope it will involve the whole city so that’s 120,000 people and all our visitors that come to our town,” Patel said.

The 2024 Rochester Button Design contest was also announced at Wednesday’s press conference.

The contest is open to everyone. You must use the “Live Your Dream” theme. Submissions are due by Feb. 16, 2024. The winner will be selected on March 1, 2024, and will receive a $300 prize. The winning design will be used in all 2024 Rochesterfest promotional and advertising material.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.