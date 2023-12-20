Rochester teen and family donate dozens of toys to children’s hospital on Make-A-Wish trip to New York City

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester family is back home after a trip of a lifetime to New York City during the holiday season. It was made possible through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

17-year-old Chelly Saski was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Disease when she was around seven years old. It’s something that’s caused her a lot of pain and discomfort, even ending up in the hospital several times.

After one of her serious hospitalizations, Chelly’s doctors told her she was eligible for a wish from Make-A-Wish.

She ended up choosing a New York City trip during Christmas time with her family.

They hit up all the hot spots including the Rockefeller Center, the Brooklyn Bridge, and even a Rockettes show.

They also got to visit a children’s hospital and donate bags full of toys to sick kids for Christmas.

For Chelly, it’s an experience she knows all too well.

“I found it really important to me to just put a smile on those kids because I knew when I get gifts in the hospital, it just brightens up my day. To know that someone’s thinking about me and giving me something I like. It honestly, just for that time, makes the pain go away,” she said.

Chelly’s parents say when they heard her wish to donate the toys, they were proud of her and not surprised, because she has always had a giving and empathic spirit.

