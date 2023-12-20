Rochester STEM Academy files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester STEM Academy has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to court documents, the school made the filing earlier this month.

The STEM Academy is “a tuition-free public charter high school that serves approximately 60 students from the Rochester Area,” according to its website.

The school is located at 415 16th Street SW.

KTTC has reached out to the school for comment but so far has not heard back.

