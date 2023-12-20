Rochester hosts clinic to help veterans learn more about benefits

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester area veterans got a chance to learn more about benefits available to them through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Wednesday.

Several Olmsted County Veteran Service partners and the Veteran Benefits Administration’s St. Paul Regional Office teamed up to provide a PACT Act Claims Clinic to Rochester.

The PACT Act is a law that recently expanded the VA health care benefits for veterans that have been exposed to burn pits or toxic substances.

The goal of the clinic was to provide veterans in Olmsted County guidance and information regarding their VA benefits.

“A real interesting fact is that only 50% of the United States veteran’s population utilizes the veterans VA services,” Veteran Benefits Administration’s St. Paul Regional Office veteran service center manager Charles Martin said.

The clinic included multiple claims representatives to answer any questions veterans may have about their claims. The representatives from St. Paul Regional Office say this event is great opportunity for them to continue to support the veteran population ---beyond the twin cities.

“It means the world to us its truly why everyone here wakes up in the morning,” Martin said.

If you were unable to attend Wednesday’s Clinic but are interested in learning more about the opportunities from VA benefits, click here.

