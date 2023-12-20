pet of the week: Billy boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a two-month-old male kitten named Billy Boy.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Billy Boy:

Today’s featured companion animal will be Billy Boy - a 3 month old black kitten who is the last of our “Nursery Rhyme Kittens” litter. Billy Boy is neutered and is a sweet, friendly guy who loved being held and petted. He came to PCHS on Nov. 20th with his 6 siblings from another rescue group. Shy and scared at first his sweet personality has blossomed and he is a great kitten for someone to love. Just because he is the last of the litter does not mean he is less worthy of a home than his siblings. You could say we saved the best for last. He is very happy his brother Tasket got adopted shortly after his visit to Pet of the Week on December 6th and hopes his luck will be forthcoming too. A home for Christmas - best present ever!!! For Billy Boy and his lucky person!!

