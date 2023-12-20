Peregrine Falcons LIVE at Rochester Public Library

Peregrine Falcons LIVE!
Peregrine Falcons LIVE!(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Friends of the Rochester Public Library would like to invite you to see peregrine falcons up close on Dec. 20. Jackie Fallon, with the Midwest Peregrine Society and the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program, will be on hand to help visitors understand the past, present and future of peregrine falcons in Minnesota and the region. The event is from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Jackie was a guest on Midwest Access Wednesday and brought a peregrine falcon on the show.

For more information about the event, you can click here or call (507) 328-2300

