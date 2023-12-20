PEM teachers, district reach tentative agreement on contracts

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) Teachers’ Union and the PEM school district have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts, according to PEM Superintendent Darrin Strosahl.

The union and district held a mediation session Tuesday.

The next step will be a vote to approve the agreement by the union as a whole. It is currently unclear of when that vote will take place.

The new tentative agreement comes after the union called for changes from the school board. In their request to the board, the union asked “All the teachers are asking for is a sustainable pay raise that is well below the cost of living increases, and that is in line with other state and local increases. The teachers are also asking that they do not need to lose benefits to simply get adequate pay.”

Since mediation is a closed session, neither party can provide details of the agreement, according to Strosahl.

