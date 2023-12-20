PEM teachers, district reach tentative agreement on contracts

PEM School District and teachers union reach contract agreement
PEM School District and teachers union reach contract agreement(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) Teachers’ Union and the PEM school district have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts, according to PEM Superintendent Darrin Strosahl.

The union and district held a mediation session Tuesday.

The next step will be a vote to approve the agreement by the union as a whole. It is currently unclear of when that vote will take place.

The new tentative agreement comes after the union called for changes from the school board. In their request to the board, the union asked “All the teachers are asking for is a sustainable pay raise that is well below the cost of living increases, and that is in line with other state and local increases. The teachers are also asking that they do not need to lose benefits to simply get adequate pay.”

Since mediation is a closed session, neither party can provide details of the agreement, according to Strosahl.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota State Flag
Commission picks new Minnesota State Flag
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities
Fredrick Olson murder arrest
Mason City man facing murder charges after man was found dead in a home
The Avalon Building
The Tap House owners planning event venue for downtown Rochester
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid

Latest News

Mayo Clinic donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools
A Rochester family is back home after a trip of a lifetime to New York City during the holiday...
Rochester family takes a trip to NYC to donate gifts to children's hospital through Make-A-Wish foundation, Darian Leddy reports
Saski family in New York City
Rochester teen and family donate dozens of toys to children’s hospital on Make-A-Wish trip to New York City
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag