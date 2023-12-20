Olmsted County releases 2024 budget information

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved the 2024 budget for the county.

The 2024 budget for Olmsted County and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) combined totals $371,867,176. Of that total, county property taxes total $125,692,356 and HRA property taxes total $4,909,684, meaning $130,602,040 is funded by property tax.

The county’s $125,692,356 property tax is a 5.20% increase over 2023.

The remaining $241,265,136 comes from intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, transportation taxes, bond proceeds, reserves, interest income, and other sources.

“For 2024, our budget funds will be used to fulfill our many requirements as a county, said Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “This includes functions such as property tax assessment, tax administration, elections, record keeping, roads and bridges, planning and zoning, solid waste management, parks and water management, law enforcement, providing space for court operations, and health and human services.”

The budget was approved Tuesday.

For more information on the 2024 budget, click here.

