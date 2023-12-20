Olmsted County partners for new health and well-being support platform

CredibleMind and Olmsted County announce partnership
(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County has partnered with CredibleMind for a digital health and well-being platform.

The announcement comes after the 2022 Olmsted County Community Health Needs Assessment showed 34% of Olmsted County adults reported having mental health issues.

According to recipients of the survey, respondents said they didn’t get mental health help because they “couldn’t get an appointment, it was too expensive, or they didn’t know where to go.”

With this new partnership, CredibleMind will have resources available to help people navigate health and mental well-being with articles, videos, podcasts, self-assessments and localized community resources.

“With this incredible tool, we are empowering residents to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Olmsted County Deputy Administrator Travis Gransee. “This digital platform puts the tools for wellness directly into the hands of our community members.”

Residents can take the Mental Health Check-in Assessment which will give insights into your emotional and mental health. After completing the check-in, resources and suggestions will be given by CredibleMind to thrive and improve your mental well-being.

You can find CredibleMind on the county’s website here.

