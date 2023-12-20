News helicopter crashes in New Jersey, killing pilot and photographer, TV station says

A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board,...
A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A news helicopter has crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the television station said.

“A pilot and a photographer from our news team were in the helicopter when it went down while returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore” on Tuesday night, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. “Both crew members were killed.”

The station did not release their names pending notification of family members.

The crash happened sometime after 8 p.m. in woods in Burlington County’s Washington Township, the station said.

“New Jersey State Police troopers were able to locate the crash site on the ground. It is very hard to access due to its location in the woods,” the station said.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, the station said.

Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to New Jersey State Police and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota State Flag
Commission picks new Minnesota State Flag
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities
Fredrick Olson murder arrest
Mason City man facing murder charges after man was found dead in a home
The Avalon Building
The Tap House owners planning event venue for downtown Rochester
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Hamas leader visits Cairo, a sign talks on another Gaza truce and hostage swap are gathering pace
President Joe Biden arrives at Philadelphia International Airport, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (AP...
In Milwaukee, Biden looks to highlight progress for Black-owned small businesses
Saski family in New York City
Rochester teen and family donate dozens of toys to children’s hospital on Make-A-Wish trip to New York City
California has used recycled wastewater for years. (KGO, CALIFORNIA WATER RESOURCES CONTROL...
Regulations to recycle California wastewater approved