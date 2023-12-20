Minnesotans react to new state flag

Minnesotans react to new state flag.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many states have flags that are symbolic reminders of their history. Recently, some imagery on the Minnesota state flag was deemed politically incorrect. This prompted thousands of Minnesotans to submit their take on the state flag.

After months, a new flag was picked on Tuesday and opinions are mixed.

When KTTC hit the streets to ask some opinions, the first thing many noticed was how blue the flag is.

“It’s blue! I like it, the star is really nice,” Samuel Baumann said.

The Minnesota State Emblem Redesign commission explained the blue is to represent the states waters. After all, this is the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”.

“I like it better than the other version that they had out, I think this one seems little bit more water like, ten thousand lakes, less politically driven,” Lyndsay Bertie said.

Some may have a hard time letting go of the old flag that dates back to 1893.

“I think there is some nostalgia there,” Paul Christenson explained.

Some also said the new design is disappointing and doesn’t accurately tell the story of Minnesota. Minnesotan Mark Sampson said it would have been nice to include a state moto or logo.

“The fact that they are trying to illustrate the state of Minnesota being the North Star State, I’m okay with that, but there is nothing reflecting the state of Minnesota,” Sampson stated. “If you ask anybody in the country, what does that flag represent, what state? No one, no one, unless they have watched the news would know that’s the state of Minnesota’s flag.”

For those that aren’t happy with the design, it still has to go before the state legislature. If lawmakers do not veto the selection, you could see this flag as soon as April 2024.

