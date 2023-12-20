Mild weather continues with some Christmas rain possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying a bright, pleasant, and mild day as warm air continues to build into the region ahead of the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon high temperatures in the low 40s and a light easterly breeze. After three days of windy weather that have featured wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 miles per hour, today’s winds are much lighter, only around ten miles per hour.

High temps will be in the low 40s today with light winds. (KTTC)

Cloud cover will thicken tonight as a storm system approaches from the southwest. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s with light east winds.

Thursday will be a mild day by seasonal standards, but clouds will dominate our weather. There will be a chance of drizzle in the afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the low 40s and a slight southeast breeze that will keep wind chill values in the 30s.

A few light rain showers will be possible late Thursday night and on Friday morning as a disturbance passes through the Upper Mississippi Valley. Expect cloudy skies with light south winds on Friday, and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Thick cloud cover will hang around for the holiday weekend, but despite that, temperatures will be even warmer. Expect high temperatures in the upper 40s on Saturday with a slight south breeze.

High temperatures will be well above the seasonal average throughout the next week. (KTTC)

Temperatures this weekend may reach record levels in our unusually warm spell of weather. (KTTC)

Light rain will develop on Sunday and continue through Sunday night and Christmas Day Monday. High temperatures will be in the low 50s on Christmas Eve Sunday and in the upper 40s on Christmas Day. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s for both days as well. All of those incredibly mild temperature readings in that two-day timeframe will be potential records in our area. The last time it rained on Christmas Eve in Rochester was 1982 and the last time we registered rain on Christmas Day was in 2019.

There will be a few rain chances in the coming week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of isolated rain showers next Tuesday with gusty winds and highs will be in the upper 30s. A few wet snowflakes may mix with the rain Tuesday night before the storm system leaves the region.

High temps will be in the 40s and low 50s over the next several days. There will be a few chances of rain. The best chances will be on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. (KTTC)

The following days next week will be brighter with occasional sunshine returning to the region. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s to round out the year.

High temps will be incredibly mild throughout the holiday weekend. It will be colder next week. (KTTC)

