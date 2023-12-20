Man on plane accused of stealing $23K in cash from passengers

A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.
A man is accused of taking more than $23,000 in cash on board a Scoot flight.(CNN, SCOOT AIRLINES via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A man is accused of allegedly stealing more than $23,000 in cash on board a plane.

The 52-year-old Chinese national was on a Scoot flight from Vietnam to Singapore on Dec. 16. An airline spokesperson said a passenger alerted the cabin crew about the suspected theft.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly stole from three separate passengers.

If convicted of theft, he could face up to three years in jail, a fine, or both.

Scoot has warned crew and passengers to remain vigilant on board.

Cabin theft is more popular than you might think. In October, Hong Kong police said they saw a spike in thefts because of a credit card-stealing crime syndicate.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Minnesota State Flag
Commission picks new Minnesota State Flag
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities
Fredrick Olson murder arrest
Mason City man facing murder charges after man was found dead in a home
The Avalon Building
The Tap House owners planning event venue for downtown Rochester
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools officials speak on $10 million Mayo Clinic donation
Rochester Public Schools officials speak on $10 million Mayo Clinic donation
PEM School District and teachers union reach contract agreement
PEM teachers, district reach tentative agreement on contracts
A news helicopter crashed in New Jersey, killing both the pilot and photographer on board, the...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
A 9-year-old and 16-year-old were sentenced for killing an 11-year-old girl.
‘I don’t have my baby!’: 11-year-old killed while getting milk for mom
The tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that...
They’re almost here! McDonald’s launches Squishmallows Happy Meal