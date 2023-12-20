KTTC to air holiday specials highlighting stories from 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC will air several specials over the Christmas and New Year’s holiday reflecting on the stories and topics that impact our community.

These specials will air in place of a normal newscast. Below are the days and times the specials will air.

Date Time Program Sunday, Dec. 24 9:00 a.m. & 9:00 p.m. FOX47 Jefferson Awards 2023 Special Sunday, Dec. 24 5:00 p.m. KTTC Making an Impact 2023 Special Monday, Dec. 25 5:00 p.m. KTTC Kids With Courage 2023 Special Monday, Dec. 25 9:30 p.m. FOX47 Jefferson Awards 2023 Special Sunday, Dec. 31 3:30 p.m. KTTC Making an Impact 2023 Special Sunday, Dec. 31 4:00 p.m. KTTC Critical Careers 2023 Special Sunday, Dec. 31 4:30 p.m. KTTC Kids With Courage 2023 Special Monday, Jan. 1 4:30 a.m. KTTC Critical Careers 2023 Special Monday, Jan. 1 5:00 a.m. KTTC Making an Impact 2023 Special Monday, Jan. 1 5:00 p.m. KTTC Critical Careers 2023 Special

Critical Careers

The supply chain in America is facing some serious challenges. We’ve all experienced it since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The main reason? A shortage of qualified workers. The U.S. Labor Department says there are 5.5 million more job openings than there are workers available to fill them. KTTC anchor Tom Overlie puts the spotlight on industries that are feeling the pinch; we take a close look at the numbers, what industries are doing to fill vacancies, and hear stories of people actively filling those roles.

Kids With Courage

Some of the biggest warriors come in the smallest sizes. Each month, KTTC highlights a family overcoming tremendous odds dealing with medical challenges. KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander takes us inside their journey, speaking with the medical professionals working side-by-side with families.

Making an Impact

Across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, charities and non-profits are working every day to make life easier for our friends and neighbors. KTTC anchor Kelsey Marier travels to communities large and small to highlight the work being done by these organizations and talk to those impacted.

Jefferson Awards

FOX 47 is proud to join Multiplying Good to promote the value of community service and recognize volunteer leaders within its workforce. For nearly 50 years, the Jefferson Awards have served to change communities and the world by inspiring action through celebration. FOX47 anchor Noah Caplan talks with those who are doing good in communities across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

