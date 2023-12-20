Kamie and Megan check out holiday Christmas Lights

Kamie Megan Holiday Lights
Kamie Megan Holiday Lights(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie and Megan got together for their annual Christmas lights get together.

This year they picked out some beautiful displays.

Here are the addresses of their favorites:

2551 13th Ave NW in Rochester, near Autumn Ridge Church SW,

Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE, 910 Elton Hills Dr NW,

Chippewa Drive NW and Itasca Ct. NW.

702 Westwood Court NW.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
New Minnesota State Flag
Commission picks new Minnesota State Flag
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities

Latest News

John Adamson toy collector
Collector with 300 toy tractors in his home
GOP presidential hopefuls looking to persuade northern Iowa voters
PEM Teachers' Union and School District reach tentative contract agreement
Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Today on Tooth Talk: Crowns, Dental Implants and Root Canals