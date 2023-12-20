Kamie and Megan check out holiday Christmas Lights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie and Megan got together for their annual Christmas lights get together.

This year they picked out some beautiful displays.

Here are the addresses of their favorites:

2551 13th Ave NW in Rochester, near Autumn Ridge Church SW,

Broadway and Northern Heights Drive NE, 910 Elton Hills Dr NW,

Chippewa Drive NW and Itasca Ct. NW.

702 Westwood Court NW.

