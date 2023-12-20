The health benefits of holiday music

The health benefits of holiday music
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –KTTC’s Viv Williams sat down with Mannheim Steamroller founder Chip David about the health benefits of musical traditions during the holidays. Mannheim Steamroller has sold tens of millions of Christmas albums and performed in annual Christmas concert tours for over 25 years.

If you would like to check out the latest holiday tour stops of Mannheimn Steamroller you can check out its website here.

