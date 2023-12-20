GOP presidential hopefuls looking to persuade northern Iowa voters

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – In less than a month, Iowa voters will take part in the first-in-the-nation caucus for the Republican presidential nominee.

Tuesday, two of the GOP hopefuls made campaign stops in Mason City.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended a meet-and-greet event over the noon hour at Corner Pizza and Alehouse in downtown Mason City.

DeSantis was quick to take jabs at the current White House Administration.

He was joined on stage by Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy.

The two touted DeSantis’ past accomplishments, claiming victories on the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s public school system and in the state’s 2022 gubernatorial election, which saw the Republican reelected as the state’s top official by more than one-and-a-half million votes.

“People respond to leadership. They respond to someone that can produce results,” said Gov. Desantis (R-FL). “We’ve shown that [in Florida]. We’ll show that across the country.”

DeSantis and Roy fielded questions from the standing-room only audience for about a half-hour. Issues ranged from crime to the southern border with Mexico.

According to recent polls, DeSantis is currently in second place in Iowa, where he trails former president Donald Trump by around 30-percent.

KTTC asked Gov. Desantis how he remains confident, given the polling data. DeSantis responded by saying polls have been wrong in the past and they can be wrong again.

“I’m putting in the work and I’m showing up. I’m answering the questions,” Gov. Desantis said. “Ultimately, that’s something that’s meaningful for these Iowans. I don’t use those polls because I think you either got to do what you believe, or you should get into another business.”

Later on Tuesday, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy (R-OH) made an appearance at the Blue Heron Bar and Grill in Mason City.

Ramaswamy spoke to a standing-room only crowd about his fears for the future of America, if certain trends are not reversed in the near future.

Ramaswamy issued harsh criticisms to Colorado’s Supreme Court following its ruling barring former President Donald Trump from its 2024 presidential ballot.

“Here’s the real threat: it’s the use of force to remove people from the ballot from being able to be run. Leave it to the people,” Ramaswamy said.

KTTC asked Ramaswamy about his confidence for the remainder of the race, given he is polling considerably lower than former President Trump and Governor Desantis.

“I’m confident I’m going to be the nominee and win this election, but I want to do it through the front door,” Ramaswamy said. “Not through the back door and so I want to stand for what’s right. Principles over politics and self-interest.”

