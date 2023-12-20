Anglers discover dead 16-ton sperm whale on beach

Officials said they were unable to determine the whale's cause of death. (SOURCE: WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A team of anglers in North Carolina got more than they expected last week when they discovered a dead 16-ton sperm whale stranded on the beach.

The anglers, which included two veterinarians, contacted officials with a North Carolina marine mammal stranding response network team.

Those officials also contacted large whale specialists to carry out a post-mortem exam of the whale.

The necropsy exam was not able to determine the cause of death of the whale.

Officials said they did learn the whale was a young male, and they were able to collect tissue for further testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic donating $10 million to Rochester Public Schools
New Minnesota state flag selected by the State Emblems Redesign Commission on December 18.
Minnesotans react to new state flag
New Minnesota State Flag
Commission picks new Minnesota State Flag
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
Red Wing nursing home resident claims workers are not being paid
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities

Latest News

Palestinians inspect a house after it was hit by an Israeli bombardment on Rafah, southern...
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as cease-fire talks gain momentum
A police vehicle is parked on a road leading to the scene of a helicopter crash in Washington...
News helicopter crashes in New Jersey forest, killing pilot and photographer
John Adamson toy collector
Collector with 300 toy tractors in his home
Listening to America – The Childcare Cliff
Kamie Megan Holiday Lights
Kamie and Megan check out holiday Christmas Lights