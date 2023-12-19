Windy and warmer today; Mild weather continues through Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our brief spell of seasonably cold weather days is already ending as a warm front pushes through the region, drawing in some very mild air today. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with temperatures soaring to the mid-30s this afternoon. A gusty south breeze will help the warming cause, but they’ll keep wind chill values in the teens and 20s for the most part.

Cloud cover will clear off late in the evening and overnight lows will be in the low 20s with light southeast winds.

Wednesday will be a sunnier day with a lot less wind to deal with in our area. Expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and light easterly winds.

Cloud cover will thicken Wednesday night and it looks like we’ll spend the remainder of the week as well as the entire holiday weekend in the clouds as a couple of storm systems brush past the local area. A few spotty showers or sprinkles will be possible Thursday afternoon and night with a stray sprinkle also possible Friday morning. There will be a better chance of rain for most of the area starting Sunday afternoon, Christmas Eve, and continuing through Christmas Day. High temperatures will warm from the low 40s in the later portion of the workweek to the mid and upper 40s over the weekend. Overall, it looks like a dreary and damp stretch of weather, but travel conditions will be good.

