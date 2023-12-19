Unseasonably mild weather continues through Christmas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our brief spell of seasonably cold weather days has already ended as warm air is now rushing into the region, setting the stage for a mild afternoon in our area. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s today. A gusty south breeze will help the warming cause, but they’ll keep wind chill values in the 20s.

Cloud cover will clear off late in the evening and overnight lows will be in the low 20s with light southeast winds.

Wednesday will be a sunnier day with a lot less wind to deal with in our area. Expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and light easterly winds.

Cloud cover will thicken Wednesday night and it looks like we’ll spend the remainder of the week as well as the entire holiday weekend in the clouds as a couple of storm systems brush past the local area. A few spotty showers or sprinkles will be possible Thursday afternoon and night with a stray sprinkle also possible Friday morning. There will be a better chance of rain for most of the area starting Sunday afternoon, Christmas Eve, and continuing through Christmas Day. High temperatures will warm from the low 40s in the later portion of the workweek to the mid and upper 40s over the weekend. Overall, it looks like a dreary and damp stretch of weather, but travel conditions will be good.

