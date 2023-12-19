Teacher contract negotiations continue at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – Tensions are rising over teacher contract negotiations within the Plainview-Elgin-Millville school district.

The district and union have agreed to go into mediation Tuesday. That begins at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

Teachers and staff have been fighting for better contracts since June.

Earlier this month, they stopped covering for other teachers during their prep time.

Tuesday night, the school board will have its regular meeting at 6.

