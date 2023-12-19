The Tap House owners planning event venue for downtown Rochester

The Avalon Building
The Avalon Building(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The owners of The Tap House have purchased The Avalon building at 301 North Broadway in Rochester.

The building was built in 1919 and the owners of Tap House say they plan to “lean into” that era with The Social at The Avalon.

While the event space will be on the first floor, plans for the second and third floors will be announced at a later date, according to a Facebook post.

The building was sold last week.

