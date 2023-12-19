PROGRAMMING ALERT: Iowa State Wrestling and Basketball Finals to air on Me-TV

IOWA (KTTC) – KTTC’s sister station Me-TV (47.2 over the air) will be airing the Iowa High School Sports Network’s coverage of the 2024 State Wrestling Dual Team Tournament Finals, the 2024 State Individual Wrestling Final and the 2024 State Basketball Finals.

The 2024 State Wrestling Dual Team Tournament Finals will air Saturday, February 3 starting at 5:30 p.m. for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

The 2024 State Individual Wrestling Finals will air Saturday, February 17 starting at 5:30 p.m. for Class 1A, 2A and 3A.

The 2024 State Basketball Finals will air on Friday, March 8.

The State Basketball Finals schedule is:

Class 1A Final - 1 p.m.

Class 2A Final - 3 p.m.

Class 3A Final - 5 p.m.

Class 4A Final - 7 p.m.

Check your local listings to see what channel Me-TV is for your provider.

