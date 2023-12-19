Peak energy alert issued in multiple communities

Minn. (KTTC) – A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7. This impacts folks in Albert Lea, Rushford and Oronoco.

It was issued by Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative, MiEnergy Cooperative and People’s Energy Cooperative.

Due to high demand on the regional electrical grid, members are urged to reduce and conserve electricity.

