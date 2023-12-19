Mixed reactions from southeastern Minnesota businesses on warmer temperatures

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Above average winter temperatures in southeastern Minnesota are keeping some businesses busy past their peak seasons with outdoor projects well into December. Meanwhile, other businesses that rely on the snow aren’t too thrilled.

Hawkeye Services got its snowplows and equipment ready at the end of the fall season, but is still waiting for snow.

“Last year at this time, we had at least seven or eight snows before Christmas, and so it’s a big impact for us and our employees,” Jim Harens, president and CFO of Hawkeye Services, said. “You know they need the hours; they need the money.”

During the spring and summer season, Hawkeye Services specializes in a variety of landscaping services, but said the above average temperatures are not enough to keep them busy.

“And even now things like tree work we could do and stuff like that. You know, you can’t do any landscaping around the houses,” Harens said. “That won’t work with plants and stuff.”

Others are taking advantage of the warmer temps, working on outdoor projects like installing decks.

“As long as the ground isn’t frozen and stuff like that, and we can still get concrete to cure,” Ken Garas, co-owner of Garas Remodeling, said. “We’re fine with still starting decks, and we can put heated blankets over the ground if we had to, but with this, we’re not having to.”

Garas said their outdoor projects usually wrap up in November and they have to wait until March or April to start backup. He said the extra projects mean extra revenue for their workers.

“Yeah, we actually just went to a lead today to go talk with someone here in Byron about getting a deck,” Garas said. “I think we even have one for next week already set up. So, there’s plenty of people still reaching out and interested.”

According to KTTC’s First Alert Weather team, the record for high December temperature in Rochester was set in 1939 at 58 degrees and the low was negative 21 degrees in 1919.

