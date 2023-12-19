Mason City man facing murder charges after man was found dead in a home

Fredrick Olson murder arrest
Fredrick Olson murder arrest(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man is facing murder charges after a man was found dead inside a home.

According to Mason Police City Department, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, MCPD responded to a welfare check at 1916 South Grover Avenue.

As part of the investigation, officers secured a search warrant for a private residence and the property around it. While searching, officers found a deceased man.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist MCPD with the investigation.

Through their investigation, authorities have arrested 51-year-old Fredrick Olson of Mason City. He is facing Murder in the First Degree.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Leroy White of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group also assisted with the investigation.

Olson remains in custody pending an initial court appearance.

If you have any additional information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
Kasson-Mantorville KoMets
Kasson-Mantorville teachers fight for better pay and benefits
RPS postpones information sessions on Attendance Options Redesign plan
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album
Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth man asks for GPS tracker removal in Rochester drive-by shooting case

Latest News

Rochester Police Department wants to help prevent home break-ins and is offering some advice.
RPD offers advice on preventing home break-in's, Darian Leddy reports
Tensions are rising over teacher contract negotiations within the Plainview-Elgin-Millville...
There is a PEM school district and teacher union mediation session happening Tuesday
A peak energy alert will be in effect Tuesday morning starting at 7 in some areas in SE MN.
Peak Energy Alerts in Albert Lea, Rushford and Oronoco in effect Tuesday
PEM outside school
Teacher contract negotiations continue at Plainview-Elgin-Millville Tuesday