Mason City man facing murder charges after man was found dead in a home

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A Mason City man is facing murder charges after a man was found dead inside a home.

According to Mason Police City Department, just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, MCPD responded to a welfare check at 1916 South Grover Avenue.

As part of the investigation, officers secured a search warrant for a private residence and the property around it. While searching, officers found a deceased man.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist MCPD with the investigation.

Through their investigation, authorities have arrested 51-year-old Fredrick Olson of Mason City. He is facing Murder in the First Degree.

The victim has been identified as 63-year-old Leroy White of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group also assisted with the investigation.

Olson remains in custody pending an initial court appearance.

If you have any additional information about this case, you’re asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

